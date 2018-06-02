The global ceramic balls market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the substitution of steel balls with ceramic balls. Ceramic balls are increasingly replacing steel balls in various applications such as valves, agitators, and grinding media. They are more advantageous than steel bearings. The major advantage of ceramic balls over their steel counterparts is their less weight. This is because the density of ceramic balls is nearly half the density of steel balls.

This market research report on the global ceramic balls market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of hybrid ceramic ball bearings as one of the key emerging trends in the global ceramic balls market:

Global ceramic balls market: Increasing use of hybrid ceramic ball bearings

With the increased popularity of ceramic balls, vendors are coming up with hybrid ceramic balls. Hybrid ceramic ball bearings are a combination of steel rings and ceramic balls which are precisely matched. These hybrid ceramic ball bearings offer greater advantages than the traditional steel bearings. Some of the advantages of hybrid ceramic ball bearings include prevention of electrical arcing and lower maintenance costs.

"Hybrid bearings can be used for machine tool spindle bearings, electric motor bearings, turbocharger bearings, cryogenic and non-cryogenic pump bearings, and actuation bearings. The hybrid bearings using ceramic balls are specially designed for high-grade electrical isolation applications. Hybrid ceramic bearings are highly preferred in machine tools and power generation industries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics.

Global ceramic balls market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic balls market into the following end-users (oil and gas, petrochemicals, and process industry (PI)) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The oil and gas segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 39% of the market. This segment is expected to project steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global ceramic balls market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 40%. The market share of this region is anticipated to increase by almost 2% by 2022.

