Tokenmania Aims to Provide the Underlying Foundations for a Secondary Market for Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2018 / With the cryptocurrency market gaining recognition, a secondary crypto market will begin to attract more attention. Currently, cryptocurrency assets traded globally amount to around $400 billion (primary market excluded). Professional trading teams, still specializing in the traditional financial market, are commonly found within the American market. Whereas in Asia there are many active players in the cryptocurrency market.

Tokenmania Asset Management

In October 2017 the Tokenmania Asset Management Corporation (TAMC) was founded. Tokenmania is a global cryptocurrency asset management group and controls proprietary funds valued over 40,000 BTC (nearly $300 million). A subordinated quantitative strategy team was developed, managing more than 150 mainstream cryptocurrencies. This contributed to over 3% of the trading value in the mainstream market.

Tokenmania currently has 11 quantitative trading teams throughout Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, New York, and many other cities. Three locations are under direct administration; the other eight operate independently with the MOM (Manager Of Manager) model.

What is the reason that the MOM model was adopted for the administration of other quantitative trading teams?

Jiyue Lou, (Founder of Tokenmania) stated there were two reasons. First, the cryptocurrency market already has numerous quantitative trading teams operating independently. Under these circumstances, it would be unwise to place too many limitations on the teams. Furthermore, due to the lack of resources, they are entitled to freedom but not free speech. Secondly, similar to a traditional financial market, using the MOM model will help bring attention to more favorable quantitatively diverse risks proving advantageous.

Apart from the MOM system, to attract more outstanding systematic traders and save time in establishing a trading system, Tokenmania has adopted a CTP-style interface to support trading. This includes a fast transaction interface from the traditional secondary market to the cryptocurrency market, data and system support and a complete set of maintenance environments that avoids exposing policies.

Tokenmania has a unique set of strengths and provides private low-latency networks and close cooperation with exchanges. Additionally, favorable environments can be provided to trading teams. For example when certain exchanges trust Tokenmania's transaction servers, allowing them to utilize their machines.

Tokenmania has invested in a research team dedicated to helping newcomers save on cost while adapting to the market by providing over six months of Level 2 data on trading pairs on the mainstream exchange. In addition, trading teams will have access to primary and secondary market data to optimize their strategy. This includes:

Over-the-counter premium rates

Real-time block data

Project community

Detailed project financing data

In addition to quantifying transactions, Tokenmania also offers coinage, market makers, and cryptocurrency secondary market derivatives. One of them, UniCoin, is the value-added service for currency holders through wallets and exchanges. Currently, it has cooperated with several international well-known exchanges and purses, covering more than two million users.

Jiaqi Sun, a Tokenmania wallet and UniCoin Management partner, stated that UniCoin can provide an wealth of new funding and increase user activity. Furthermore, existing data indicates the inflow capital will be ten times higher than the fund-raising scale when the Tokenmania wallet is integrated with UniCoin.

According to Tokenmania founder Jiyue Lou, the company's vision aims to provide a foundation for the secondary cryptocurrency market while advancing development in the cryptocurrency industry.

