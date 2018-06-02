Technavio analysts forecast the global timber logistics market 2018-2022 to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, in their latest market research report 2018.

The increase in the use of lesser known species of timber is a key trend which is expected to impact the growth of the global timber logistics market. The growing concerns regarding the extinction of certain types of trees have led to the adoption of lesser known species of timber with similar properties. One of the main advantages of using these lesser known varieties of timber is the cost advantage. These varieties offer savings to the extent of 25%-30% which will lead to an increase in demand for timber products.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the increasing demand for paper-based packaging as one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global timber logistics market:

Global timber logistics market: Cost-reduction with the deployment of engineering services

The demand for paper and paperboard has increased significantly. It is estimated that the demand for paper and paperboard will rise to more than 450 million tons by 2030. The demand for tissue paper and packaging materials made from wood pulp is expected to increase owing to the growing demand for packaging needs in emerging and e-commerce markets.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for logistics research, "Companies are looking for sustainable packaging and opting for paper-based packaging instead of plastic which is leading to the growth of the timber market. Thus, the growing demand for paperboard packaging will lead to an increase in demand for timber and consequently timber logistics."

Global timber logistics market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global timber logistics market by type (industrial roundwood, fuel wood, and other) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial roundwood segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 39%, followed by fuel wood. The industrial roundwood segment is expected to increase over the forecast period while the fuel wood segment will see a decline of close to 2% in its market share by 2022.

EMEA dominated the market in 2017, with a market share of close to 37%, followed by APAC and the Americas. However, the market share of EMEA is expected to decline over the forecast period while that of APAC and the Americas will increase.

