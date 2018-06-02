Technavio projects the global premium motorcycle helmets market to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report 2018.

The increasing sales of ultra-luxury motorcycles in emerging markets is a significant driver that will impact the growth of the global premium motorcycle helmets market during the forecast period. Premium motorcycle helmets are high-cost accessories that find low adoption among price-sensitive motorcyclists who own commuter motorcycles. These helmets find most demand from motorcyclists who own ultra-luxury motorcycles.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of smart helmets that integrate health, wellness, and other connectivity features as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global premium motorcycle helmets market:

Global premium motorcycle helmets market: Development of smart helmets

According to automotive experts and engineers, motorcycle helmets could play a key role in storing information about rider's safety, comfort and health to enhance the riding experience. For instance, vendors like LifeBEAM have developed a smart helmet with an optical heart-rate sensor. The transition of a motorcycle helmet from a mere safety accessory to a holistic connected system increases the safety and comfort level of motorcycle riders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for auto accessoriesresearch, "The drive to harmonize human and machine interaction has led to the advent of systems that allow motorcyclists to track every mechanical component of their motorcycle. Such developments are shaping the future of the motorcycle industry. The development of smart infotainment systems and smart motorcycle helmets are some such instances."

Global premium motorcycle helmets market: Segmentation analysis and forecast through 2022

This market research report segments the global premium motorcycle helmets market by technology (conventional premium helmets and smart helmets) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The conventional premium helmets segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 76%, however, the market share of the smart helmets segment is expected to increase by more than 4% over the forecast period.

The Americas occupied the largest share in the global premium motorcycle helmets market in the year 2017, accounting for a market share of around 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, the market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to decline over the forecast period while APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share.

