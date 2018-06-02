

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.'s (BA) Dreamliner is poised to win an order from Vistara, the Indian affiliate of Singapore Airlines Ltd., dealing a blow to Airbus SE's (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) competing A330neo, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the development.



Vistara opted for six 787s with an option to buy four more and it is reportedly considering between the 787-9 and the 787-10 version, which could fly non-stop to European destinations.



A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment on speculation over confidential talks with customers, the report said. A spokesman for Boeing wasn't immediately available for comment outside business hours. A Vistara spokeswoman reportedly said the airline will announce its fleet expansion plan at an appropriate time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX