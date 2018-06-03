Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the food retail market in Saudi Arabia. This new report will provide an analysis of the market based on the latest developments which are expected to impact the market during the period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the prevalent market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the food retail market in Saudi Arabia 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's foodportfolio. The global industry for food and its associated products encompass products such as canned, fresh, and frozen foods, pasta, and cooking oils. Technavio's market research reports and competitive analysis provides strategic market insights on the latest trends in the food industry. Some of the topics covered include organic snacks, CBD oil, and ready meals.

Food retail market in Saudi Arabia: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the food retail market in Saudi Arabia found that Saudi Arabia accounts for around 51% of the total food retail sales in the GCC region, thanks to the rising population and the increasing disposable income of people in the country. The food retail outlets in Saudi Arabia carry a broad range of options for consumers such as domestically processed foods, imported specialty food products, and organic food products. Consumers prefer to shop at supermarkets and hypermarkets as these food stores also provide an outing for families. The retailers in the food market are trying to increase their stores to gain more market share and consumer segments. With the rise in the influx of tourists in the country because of Mecca, the demand for packaged food in this region will see tremendous growth in the coming years.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the latest trends gaining prominence in the food retail market in Saudi Arabia is the increasing use of private-label brands. Most Saudi supermarkets have their private-label brands. The Saudi importers purchase food products under their brand names and pack those products locally using their label. Private-label brands with Arabic sounding brand names are more appealing to Saudis and other Arabs in the country. For instance, one of the largest importers in Saudi Arabia uses the Arabic sounding brand name Al-Alali for its products to appeal to Saudi nationals."

Technavio's new report on the food retail market in Saudi Arabia will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Food retail market in Saudi Arabia 2018-2022: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and forecast through 2022

Top industry trends

Key factors driving growth

Leading players and competitive landscape

Market challenges and growth opportunities

