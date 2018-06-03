The Cryptocurrency market started 2018 on a sharp retrace. Media outlets of course has been calling a Cryptocurrency Crash since Bitcoin was about to hit the all-time high of 10,000 (back in 2017) and haven't stopped since then. For InvestingHaven's research team, after the price rises 1000% and up to 4000% in some cases within a year, a healthy retrace is to be expected. And that's what we believe is happening right now. We recently sent multiple alerts to our premium subscribers with select Top Cryptocurrency picks and provided our readers with our outlook through a series of articles to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...