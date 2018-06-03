

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced positive results from the third Phase III trial of Kisqali (ribociclib) in advanced or metastatic breast cancer. MONALEESA-3 showed Kisqali plus fulvestrant significantly prolonged progression-free survival or PFS compared to fulvestrant alone in postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer.



MONALEESA-3 is the largest phase III trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus fulvestrant in multiple advanced breast cancer patient populations - first-line and second-line settings.



Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant demonstrated a median PFS of 20.5 months (95% CI: 18.5-23.5 months) compared to 12.8 months (95% CI: 10.9-16.3 months) for fulvestrant alone (HR=0.593; 95% CI: 0.480-0.732; p=.00000041) across both treatment arms. The median PFS for the subgroup of patients receiving Kisqali plus fulvestrant in the first-line setting, including only de novo patients and those whose disease relapsed >12 months since end of neo(adjuvant) endocrine therapy, was not reached compared to 18.3 months for fulvestrant alone (HR=0.577; 95% CI: 0.415-0.802).



In patients receiving treatment in the second-line setting, or those who relapsed <12 months since end of neo(adjuvant) endocrine therapy, the median PFS was 14.6 months compared to 9.1 months forfulvestrant alone (HR=0.565; 95% CI: 0.428-0.744.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX