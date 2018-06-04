

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for monetary base, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The base was up 7.8 percent on year in April.



Australia will release April figures for retail sales and Q1 numbers for company operating profits and inventories - and also see May results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and job ads from ANZ.



In March, retail sales were flat, while profits were up 2.2 percent in Q4 and inventories added 0.2 percent. The inflation forecast in April suggested an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year, while job ads sank 0.2 percent.



Indonesia will provide May data for consumer prices; in April overall CPI was up 0.10 percent on month and 3.41 percent on year, while core CPI advanced an annual 2.69 percent.



The Philippines will release May numbers for producer prices; in April, prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 0.8 percent on year.



Thailand will see May figures for consumer and producer prices. In April, overall inflation was up 0.45 percent on month and 1,1 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.03 percent on month and 0.60 percent on year. Producer prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 0.8 percent on year.



Malaysia and Indonesia will see May results for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday in observance of the queen's birthday.



