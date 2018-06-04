Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global digital manufacturing market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global digital manufacturing market, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the global digital manufacturing market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's enterprise application portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the enterprise application market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include converged infrastructure, trade management software, chatbot, prison management systems, and mobile biometrics.

Global digital manufacturing market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global digital manufacturing market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of nearly 45% when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the growth of the market. The significant growth of industries such as the aerospace and defense, automotive, and electrical and electronics industrial sectors in Mexico and the growth in the adoption of digital manufacturing across companies in the automotive and aerospace and defense sectors in Canada will drive the growth in demand for digital manufacturing solutions in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Even if warranty management provides customer satisfaction and boosts customer confidence over the product, features such as product recall will have a negative impact about the company on the consumer. The major role in determining the net profit of the company is attributed to the amount of product recalls in a year. Manufacturers have started implementing traceability, where the systems or products are verified with the help of well-documented historic data for the reduction or elimination of product recalls. Digital manufacturing gathers all the data regarding the manufacturing process and compares it with the production plans and warns the management in case of any inconsistency. Moreover, the manufacturing software also provides detailed data regarding the list of operations performed by a particular part and the products manufactured using those parts."

Technavio's new report on the global digital manufacturing market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global digital manufacturing market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Factors influencing the market shares

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

