The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment.

The upgraded research report on the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market 2018-2022 covers an extensive range of topics including oil and gas logistics, smart railways systems, cold chain logistics for pharmaceuticals, rail logistics, and chemical logistics.

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, the market is expected to witness a decline owing to the saturation of the cold chain market. In countries such as the US, factors like the high disposable income of the people and the productive private-public partnerships of the players led to market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "A crucial factor in preserving the nutritional value of food and beverages is proper food storage and efficient coordination in the supply chain system. Nearly one-third of the food produced annually is wasted, which is close to USD 1 trillion. During transit and handling, perishable food products and beverages are often exposed to fluctuating temperatures, this leads to wastage. The global population is expected to increase at a rapid pace in the future, which will result in an increasing demand for food products. Thus, along with the increasing world population, the need for efficient cold chain logistics is expected to increase significantly."

Technavio's new report on the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

