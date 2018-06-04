

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Inc. and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced results from presentations of new data and analyses of LENVIMA or lenvatinib, an orally available kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in four different tumor types: unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck or SCCHN, advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and advanced endometrial carcinoma EC.



The data are included in presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago from June 1-5. LENVIMA and KEYTRUDA are not approved for use in combination in any cancer types today.



The release discusses investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety.



Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 is a Phase 1b open-label, single-arm multicenter study evaluating the tolerability and safety of the combination of LENVIMA (12 mg/day for patients weighing - 60 kg, 8 mg/day for patients weighing < 60 kg) and KEYTRUDA (200 mg intravenously every 3 weeks) in patients with unresectable HCC, Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) stage B (not eligible for transarterial chemoembolization [TACE]) or C, Child-Pugh class A, and ECOG performance status of 0 or 1.



The primary endpoint was safety; secondary and exploratory endpoints included overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS) and time to progression (TTP) using modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (mRECIST) criteria. Tumor assessments of complete or partial response (CR or PR) were confirmed greater than or equal to four weeks after initial response. Part 1 evaluated tolerability by assessing dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) during the first cycle of treatment in patients for whom no other appropriate therapy was available.



After tolerability was confirmed, additional patients with no prior systemic therapy for unresectable HCC were enrolled (Part 2). The expansion part of the study will evaluate ORR and duration of response as measured by mRECIST.



Study 111/KEYNOTE-526 is a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 1b/2 basket trial evaluating the combination of LENVIMA (20 mg/day) with KEYTRUDA (200 mg intravenously every three weeks) in patients with selected solid tumors. Patients were not preselected based on PD-L1 status. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose of KEYTRUDA and LENVIMA in combination. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion is investigator-assessed ORR at week 24 based on immune-related RECIST (irRECIST). The secondary efficacy endpoints included ORR, PFS, and duration of response for patients with complete or partial responses.



