

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA corp. (NVDA) and Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology today announced an extensive collaboration that will advance Taiwan's artificial intelligence capabilities. The partnership will extend over the next decade to build up local deep learning and associated AI technologies.



Taiwan Premier Lai Ching-te expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, which he called essential to sharpening national competitiveness.



'Taiwan is committed to be an important global player in the AI ecosystem,' Premier Lai said. 'NVIDIA is the leader of AI computing in the world. By collaborating with NVIDIA, we will gain the expertise and technical platforms to train AI talents, build the strongest AI ecosystem of both software and hardware, and further reshape the world with our own technologies and services of AI.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX