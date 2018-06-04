

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The two-wheeled vehicle whizzing around a Beijing test track is a mashup of motorcycle, electric car and space capsule, wrapped around the brain of a smartphone. And engineer Zhu Lingyu believes it will be on public roads within two years, Bloomberg reported.



Inspired by a Ford Motor Co. concept car from 1961 that used gyroscopes to stay upright, Zhu built a streamlined version that resembles an escape pod from a science-fiction movie. Beijing Lingyun Intelligent Technology Co. plans to build the gyrocar itself and may pick a domestic location for its factory this month, with a goal to start sales in 2020.



'I was told by a potential investor that I have zero chance to make the idea work,' Zhu, 40, reportedlysaid after a test drive of a prototype called the 1703. 'But I firmly believe this is the future of urban transportation because it is exquisite, energy-saving and easy to manage. I have to make it.'



