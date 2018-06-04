Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 04/06/2018 / 10:29 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release June 4, 2018* / *IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED* *IDG ??????????** _(Stock code: 650.HK)_ *IDG Energy Investment invests in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited* *An ASX listco which holds a fully permitted US greenfield liquefaction project* *(June 4, 2018 - Hong Kong)* *IDG Energy Investment Group Limited* ("*IDG Energy Investment*" or the "*Company*", stock code: 650.HK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Liquefied Natural Gas Limited ("*LNGL*", ASX Code: LNG and OTC ADR: LNGLY) with a total consideration of A$28.2 million (approximately HK$166.8 million). Upon completion of the subscription agreement, the Company will hold 9.9% of equity interest and be the second largest shareholder of LNGL. The subscription monies will principally be used in support of LNGL's ongoing liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake marketing efforts, focusing on Magnolia LNG project. The completion of the transaction is not conditional on any Australian or foreign government approvals. LNGL is an Australian Securities Exchange ("*ASX*") listed company that holds a competitive position in the mid-scale LNG industry. Among its other projects, Magnolia LNG is considered one of the most viable greenfield liquefaction projects in the world today. The project is developing an 8 mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the State of Louisiana, on the Southeastern coast of the US,and has obtained all required US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and US Department of Energy (DoE) permits and approvals. *Mr. LIU Zhihai, President of IDG Energy Investment*, commented: "We are excited to announce our investment in and support for LNGL and its Magnolia LNG project, which we see as one of the best positioned U.S. liquefaction projects to deliver needed LNG exports to Asia. IDG Energy Investment is particularly bullish on the long-term outlook for U.S. LNG into China, and this transaction represents an important component for our core investment strategy along LNG value chain. We believe that it will bring long-term benefits for our shareholders." *Mr. Greg VESEY, LNGL's Managing Director and CEO, *"With the endorsement from IDG Energy Investment, a renowned investment company focused on energy assets, we are confident that this strategic relationship will provide LNGL with additional opportunities to market LNG volumes in Asia, given the portfolio of infrastructure investments of IDG Energy Investment and IDG Capital, including re-gasification interests." - End - *About IDG Energy Investment (Stock Code: 650.HK)* IDG Energy Investment is mainly engaged in global energy assets investment and management. The Company is currently focusing on the substantial investment opportunities arising from China's increasing demand for imported natural gas and the emerging North American LNG exporting market due to abundant low-cost shale gas supply. By investing in China's first non-state-owned LNG receiving terminal and one of the largest Canadian LNG export terminals under development, the Company has been making strategic investments along the LNG business value chain. Other energy assets invested by IDG Energy Investment include an upstream crude oil block in China, and a world-class shale block in Eagle Ford of the United States, etc. IDG Energy Investment is affiliated with IDG Capital, a global leading private equity investment firm with its assets under management approximately US$ 20 billion. The Company's second largest shareholder, Foxconn, is the world's largest electronic products manufacturer and a Global Fortune 500 company ranking 27th in 2017. With strong supports from its shareholders, mature investment strategies, sophisticated cross-border transaction capabilities and in-depth knowledge on global energy market, IDG Energy Investment is best positioned to grasp the industry momentum brought by China's energy structural reform and the dynamic changes of the global natural gas market, and is committed to becoming the best cross-border energy asset investment manager of the region. For further information, please refer to IDG Energy Investment's website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/idgenergy/ [1] *About LNGL (Stock Code: ASX: LNG and OTC ADR: LNGLY*) LNGL, founded in 2002, is based in Perth, Western Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX Code: LNG) and traded on OTC (the "US") (OTC ADR: LNGLY). LNGL is principally engaged in developing LNG export terminal projects in the US and in Canada, among which, the Magnolia LNG Project is considered one of the most viable greenfield liquefaction projects in the world today. For further information about LNGL, please visit the website: www.LNGLimited.com.au [2] This press release is issued by *Financial PR (HK) Limited *on behalf of *IDG Energy Investment Group Limited*. 