

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French hotels group AccorHotels said it is eyeing a minority stake in Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK).



Over the past years, AccorHotels has held discussions with Air France-KLM, notably with a view to developing joint digital projects as well as a joint loyalty and services platform. The aim was for both these World leaders in the travel space to offer their customers an enriched global range of mobility services. Reflections included the potential acquisition of a minority stake by AccorHotels in AirFrance-KLM, in order to strenghten the industrial growth project.



AccorHotels Sunday confirmed having resumed its reflections on the matter, being at very early stage of assessing the feasibility and potential terms and conditions which will be discussed with Air France-KLM in due time.



There is no certainty that these initiatives will lead to any agreement nor any form of implementation, AccorHotels said.



