

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian bank UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) is considering a merger with France's Societe Generale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK), the Financial Times reported. While no formal offer has yet been made, officials from both banks are in the early stages of talks, the FT said.



UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier, who is French and a former SocGen executive, has been developing the plan for months, the FT said.



Italy's volatile political situation has reportedly pushed back the timeline for a potential merger. UniCredit and SocGen are among Europe's biggest banks, each with a market cap of around 32 billion euros.



