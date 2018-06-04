

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets are higher on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs data for the month of May and as President Donald Trump revealed that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on. These helped offset worries about trade tensions between the U.S. and the rest of the world.



The Australian market is advancing following the positive cues from Wall Street and as geopolitical tensions eased. Upbeat local economic data also lifted investor sentiment. Banks and mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 36.30 points or 0.61 percent to 6,026.70, off a high of 6,038.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.90 points or 0.54 percent to 6,136.90.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank and Westpac are adding almost 1 percent each.



Commonwealth Bank has agreed to pay A$700 million to end AUSTRAC's proceedings against the bank for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws. The bank's shares are gaining more than 2 percent.



National Australia Bank shareholders will now have a stake in a new UK national bank after NAB's spin-off company Clydesdale made a revised merger proposal to Virgin Money. NAB's shares are rising more than 1 percent.



The major miners are also higher. BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent.



Gold miners are advancing despite a fall in gold prices. Evolution Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly weak after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent Friday. Santos is declining 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.2 percent.



Vicinity Centres said it will sell up to A$1 billion of medium-sized and neighborhood shopping centers to fund development of prestige projects. The shopping centre operator's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that retail sales in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in April. That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the flat reading in March.



Company operating profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That beat expectations for 3.0 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the three months prior.



The latest survey from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute revealed that consumer prices in Australia are predicted to be flat on month in May. That follows the forecast for a 0.2 percent monthly gain in April.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7567, down from US$0.7548 on Friday.



The Japanese market is rising with investor sentiment bolstered by the gains on Wall Street. Exporters' shares were also lifted by a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 280.32 points or 1.26 percent to 22,451.67, off a high of 22,456.69 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 3 percent and Sony is higher by more than 2 percent. Panasonic and Canon are advancing more than 1 percent each.



Automaker Toyota is rising more than 3 percent and Honda is adding more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent after crude oil prices fell Friday.



Among the market's best performers, Olympus Corp. is rising almost 5 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining, TDK Corp. and Tokai Carbon are gaining more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is losing almost 2 percent, while Yahoo Japan and Furukawa Electric are declining more than 1 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 8.1 percent on year in May, coming in at 492.969 trillion yen. That follows the 7.8 percent increase in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are rising more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are also higher, while Malaysia is edging lower. The markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday in observance of the Queen's Birthday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after a Labor Department report showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of May. Non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April.



The Dow advanced 219.37 points or 0.9 percent to 24,635.21, the Nasdaq spiked 112.21 points or 1.5 percent to 7,554.33 and the S&P 500 surged up 29.35 points or 1.1 percent to 2,734.62.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures declined Friday as an upbeat jobs report lifted the dollar and dented commodities. July WTI oil fell $1.23 or 1.8 percent to settle at $65.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



