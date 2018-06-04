Today CBMconnect.com goes online as a premier, content-rich, multimedia website serving the industrial CBM professional community with knowledge development and a means to collaborate and contribute.

Mobius Institute, the premier provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and vibration analysis training, certification and professional conferences today announced the launch of its content-rich multimedia website, CBM Connect. CBM Connect (www.cbmconnect.com) serves the industrial professional community as a central CBM resource of high-quality videos, articles, podcasts, webinars and training tracks without cost to the subscriber. CBM Connect's focus of condition monitoring topics include vibration analysis, infrared imaging (IR thermography), oil analysis, wear particle analysis, motor testing, ultrasound analysis, precision lubrication, alignment, balancing, and other precision maintenance techniques.

Core design elements of CBM Connect were intended to fill needs not provided by traditional media companies, provide targeted CBM content based on user preferences, provide a direct means for anyone to connect with industry experts and peers, provide a means for anyone to contribute (and have published) their successes and thought leadership in written and multimedia formats, and to create a rich and targeted repository of CBM content that is meaningful to develop a subscriber's knowledge and skills in industrial machine condition monitoring technologies.

"Condition monitoring practitioners have a rewarding but challenging profession and they need a resource where they can learn and share. Rather than googling endlessly or being lost in a forum with a different focus, we are proud to offer CBM Connect," said Jason Tranter, CEO and founder of Mobius Institute. "Its engaging content is geared towards the specific needs of CBM practitioners, whether that be based on technology, application, depth of required knowledge, or preferred media format; CBM Connect offers a focused resource that recognizes their unique requirements."

To learn more about CBM Connect, visit www.cbmconnect.com.

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. Mobius delivers training via public, in-plant and online education programs. Mobius' key advantage is its unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. More than 26,000 industrial professionals from 177 countries have been classroom-trained since 2005, and thousands more through its e-Learning products. Mobius Institute Board of Certification is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-1 accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to reliability professionals, vibration analysts, ultrasound analysts and thermal imaging specialists. Additionally, Mobius further contributes to the condition monitoring industry by hosting the International Machine Vibration Analysis and Condition Monitoring (IMVAC) conferences and the www.CBMconnect.com media site worldwide. Mobius Institute has offices in Australia, Belgium, Costa Rica, India and the United States and over 90 training centers in 50 countries. For more information, call (615) 216-4811 (GMT -5), or email learn@mobiusinstitute.com or visit www.mobiusinstitute.com.

Copyright 2018 Mobius Institute All rights reserved. CBM Connect, IMVAC and Mobius Reliability are brands of Mobius Institute. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005035/en/

Contacts:

Mobius Institute

Kiley Grosso, 360-209-5610 (GMT -8)

kiley.grosso@MobiusInstitute.com