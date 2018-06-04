Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis and Techstars partner to bring innovative solutions to the natural and built environment

Amsterdam, June 4, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, and Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, have today agreed a global partnership aimed at identifying and developing innovative start-ups to transform the natural and built environment. The agreement aims at creating a mutually beneficial relationship where start-ups are supported to innovate in line with realizing Arcadis' long-term vision - to shape the cities of the future. It will allow Arcadis to bring smart city technologies to its customers with the support of one of the world's leading business accelerators.

Arcadis takes its responsibility as a market and thought leader by preparing a long term vision on the future of cities as successful habitats for people. In complete accordance with Arcadis' passion to improve the quality of life, the company is actively investing in living, working and traveling in cities now and in the decades to come, fueled by innovation and technology. The "Arcadis City of 2030 Accelerator, Powered by Techstars" is a tangible action to make this ambition reality. The program will focus on digital technologies and innovative solutions, with applications open in July and the project kicking off early next year.

Arcadis will support the selected companies, providing a team of mentors to help with subject-matter expertise, client connections and industry insights.

Learnings from this process will be brought back into Arcadis to help the organization 'innovate outside the fence' and bring the very latest innovations to our clients.

Stephan Ritter, Arcadis Group Executive Innovation and Transformation, commented:

"The relevance of our partnership with Techstars is significant for our industry. To our knowledge, it is the first time that a company in our space gets together with a market leading start-up accelerator to exponentially improve value creation for our clients. There is so much change happening around the world. We want to make sure we are at the very forefront, innovating outside-in and bringing to market some of the brightest and most innovative ideas to improve quality of life."

"Working with and learning from start-ups is crucial for the evolution of Arcadis. We are convinced that Techstars is the right accelerator program partner for large well established companies that are willing to proactively reinvent themselves, like ours," added Patrick van Hoof, Global Director Innovation at Arcadis.

David Brown, founder and co-CEO of Techstars, said:

"As the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, Techstars is proud to expand our European presence with a new mentorship-driven accelerator in Amsterdam. Through the partnership with Arcadis, entrepreneurs in the program will have access to Smart City experts who can help the start-up companies scale their businesses with an eye on the future of cities."

Arcadis City of 2030 Accelerator, Powered by Techstars Timeline

July 2018 - Applications open

January 2019 - 10 companies selected

April 2019 - Demo day

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)

About TechStars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. www.techstars.com

