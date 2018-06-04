Multinational construction consultancy firm, Linesight, in partnership with Altus Group, recently provided quantity surveying services to Qantas during the build of its lounge in London Heathrow's Terminal 3. The Qantas London Lounge opened in November last year offering a stylish and modern space for customers to relax, work or dine in before their flight.

Linesight provided full cost consultancy services on this project and brought local market knowledge, as well as experience on other aviation jobs to bear as this build progressed. Continued detailed specifications and pricing information were requested throughout, as well as fast response times, and clear guidance and counsel from Linesight.

"Linesight has been working on airport projects in live environments for some years, which can present challenges and this project was no exception. However, clients often choose Linesight because of our unique ability to deal effectively with issues as they arise throughout the duration of projects, as well as manage the relationships with multiple parties involved. What is crucially important to us is keeping a laser-sharp focus on our clients' end goals and ensuring the delivery of a successful and high-quality product. In the case of the Qantas London Lounge, it is of an exceptional standard and is something that Qantas can be very proud of." said Andrew Callaghan, Associate Director, Linesight UK.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 40 years' experience, providing cost and general consultancy services to the construction industry. Linesight works with Tier One clients across a multitude of sectors including Commercial, Data Centres, Life Sciences, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight's specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients.

