Beyoncé and Jay-Z Team Up With The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen To Encourage Fans In The United Kingdom and Europe To BeyGOOD and Do Good

NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z have teamed up with two of the world's most prestigious youth-focused initiatives, The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, to reward fans for being kind, charitable and doing good for others. Fans who volunteer through these organizations will be given the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the United Kingdom and European dates on the OTR all stadium tour.

The BeyGOOD/DoGood campaign kicks off in the UK on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, with The Prince's Trust, the youth charity founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976, to help change young lives. Beyoncé also partnered with The Prince's Trust in 2014 during her solo Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

Global Citizen continues the campaign in Europe starting on June 19 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. First launched in 2012, Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization working to end extreme poverty by 2030. In addition to performing twice at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, in New York City, Beyoncé has joined forces with Global Citizen through Gucci's CHIME FOR CHANGE with a focus on social issues faced by women and girls globally.

"The united efforts of BeyGOOD/DoGood, along with our amazing partners The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, are calling upon you to lift your voices, lend your hands and share your creativity as active and positive forces for doing good," states Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy (BeyGOOD) and Corporate Relations for Parkwood Entertainment. "Wherever you are and whatever skills, talents and resources you possess, are of value to others in your community, country and across the globe."

The BeyGOOD/DoGood initiative was created to encourage fans to engage in philanthropic activism and volunteerism, along the OTR ll stadium tour markets, with a focus on local communities. Through The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, fans are given a series of actions they can choose that show their willingness to give back to their communities, whether it is giving their time or lending their voices.

Both organizations will have an online volunteer sign-up component to win a pair of general tickets, and an auction for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the OTR ll stadium tour in the UK and Europe in select markets. The Prince's Trust, additionally, will have an option for online donations, which will help UK youth facing tremendous life crisis, including homelessness, unemployment and mental well-being issues.

Nick Stace, UK Chief Executive of The Prince's Trust, says, "Beyoncé has supported The Prince's Trust for many years and understands the importance of giving young people who have faced setbacks in life the chance of a brighter future. We want every young person to have the chance to succeed. We aim to empower them with the confidence and skills they need to take control of their lives and realize their ambitions, so that they can live, learn and earn."

"It is a tremendous honor for Global Citizen to be named official charity partner for the European leg of the On the Run II tour," says Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. "Through their collective support of our mission, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have helped millions of people access clean water and sanitation which is core to our mission of ending extreme poverty."

The OTR II stadium tour begins on Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff. The international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

For more information on how to BeyGOOD and Do Good, and to sign up for a chance to win a pair of tickets, log on to:

www.beyonce.com/beygooddogood

www.princes-trust.org.uk

www.globalcitizen.org/beygood

Please check back to Global Citizen for details on their activation in Poland, Italy, Sweden and Spain.

See UK and European markets below for Prince's Trust and Global Citizen activations:

The Prince's Trust (United Kingdom Markets) || Global Citizen (European Markets)

ORGANIZATION SHOWDATE CITY VENUE The Prince's Trust Wed, Jun 6 Cardiff Principality Stadium The Prince's Trust Sat, Jun 9 Glasgow Hampden Park The Prince's Trust Wed, Jun 13 Manchester Etihad Stadium The Princes' Trust Fri, Jun 15 London London Stadium The Prince's Trust Sat, Jun 16 London London Stadium Global Citizen Tue, Jun 19 Amsterdam Amsterdam Arena Global Citizen Wed, Jun 20 Amsterdam Amsterdam Arena Global Citizen Sat, Jun 23 Copenhagen Parken Stadium Global Citizen-TBA Mon, Jun 25 Stockholm Friends Arena Global Citizen Thu, Jun 28 Berlin Olympiastadion Global Citizen-TBA Sat, Jun 30 Warsaw Stadion Narodowy Global Citizen Tue, Jul 3 Cologne Rheinenergiestadion Global Citizen Fri, Jul 6 Milan San Siro Global Citizen-TBA Sun, Jul 8 Rome Stadio Olimpico Global Citizen-TBA Wed, Jul 11 Barcelona Olympic Stadium Global Citizen Sat, Jul 14 Paris State de France Global Citizen Sun, Jul 15 Paris State de France Global Citizen Tue, Jul 17 Nice Allianz Riviera

ABOUT BEYGOOD:

www.beyonce.com/beygood

Founded in 2013 during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, BeyGOOD is an extension of Beyoncé's charitable heart. Through impactful dynamic partnerships, BeyGOOD's mission is to set an example of giving back and paying it forward while empowering others to do the same with what they have in their own communities. BeyGOOD is built on the belief that we are all in this together and each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back.

ABOUT THE PRINCE'S TRUST:

www.princes-trust.org.uk

Founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976, youth charity The Prince's Trust helps disadvantaged young people to get their lives on track. It supports 11 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed and those struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Many of the young people helped by The Prince's Trust are in or leaving care, facing issues such as homelessness or mental health problems, or they have been in trouble with the law. The Trust's programs give vulnerable young people the practical and financial support needed to stabilize their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work. Three in four young people supported by The Prince's Trust move into work, education or training. The Prince of Wales's charity has helped 870,000 young people since 1976 and supports over 100 more each day.

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:

www.globalcitizen.org

Global Citizen is a social action platform for the global generation who are passionate about learning and taking action on the world's biggest issues. In seven years, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible movements of engaged activists in the world. The organization drives over 20 million engaged Global Citizens a month through content, campaigning, social media and video. This community works to influence world leaders and decision-makers to enact policy changes and commit significant resources to help end extreme poverty by 2030.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700313/Parkwood_Entertainment_OTR_II.jpg