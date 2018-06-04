St Mark Homes Plc - Dividend Declaration and Notice of AGM

4 June 2018

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Dividend Declaration andNotice of AGM

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, is pleased to announce that it intends to pay an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share, which equates to a total payment of approximately GBP 247,215.

The dividend will be paid on 20 July 2018 to shareholders who were registered on 6 July 2018. The ex-dividend date is 5 July 2018.

Barry Tansey, Chief Executive of the Company commented: "Although profit recognition on our projects was delayed as our purchaser profile moved from off-plan investors to owner occupiers we are pleased to maintain our dividend at 5.5p per share. This equates to 5.8% of the current mid-market share price. We will be opening the show flat at our project in London Road Hounslow www.dominioncourt.co.uk later this month and expect strong demand from registered Help to Buy purchasers. We continue to deliver a quality, value for money product."

The company also confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at their offices at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP at 10:30 a.m. on 27 June 2018.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact: