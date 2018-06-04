GoTech Group plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, June 3
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii
|Gotech Group Plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii
|BARNARD NOMINEES LTD
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|Richard Corsie
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v
|1st June 2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|1st June 2018
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii
|3%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Directxi
|Indirectxii
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary Shares 0.1p
GB00BPT23R97
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|8,250,000
|8,250,000
|3%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datexiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration datexvii
|Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rightsxix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|8,250,000
|3%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|Notification made upon the request of the client.
|14. Contact name:
|Lee Watkins
|15. Contact telephone number:
|01268 493333