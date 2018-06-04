COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

4 JUNE 2018

RICHEMONT SELLS LANCEL

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announces that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lancel, a French luxury leather goods company, on 2 June 2018 to Piquadro S.p.A., an Italian leather goods group listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. The transaction will have no material impact on Richemont's balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year ending 31 March 2019.

Corporate calendar

The Group's annual general meeting will be held on Monday 10 September 2018 in Geneva.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont's voluntary public tender offer for all ordinary shares of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. is expected to complete in June 2018.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media contacts

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investors/analysts +41 22 721 30 03 investor.relations@cfrinfo.net Media +41 22 721 35 07 pressoffice@cfrinfo.net richemont@teneobluerubicon.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com (http://www.richemont.com)