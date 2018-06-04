Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-06-04 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.05.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 04.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018- Takeover offer RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 29.06.2018 period rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.06.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018- Takeover offer KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 03.07.2018 period maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admiss Latvia ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018 Annual General SKN1T Skano Group TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018 Government LTGCB07024B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB07024B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 08.06.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2018 Coupon payment LVGB006220A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2018 Annual General OLF1R Olainfarm RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2018 Capital NCN1T Nordecon TLN decrease ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2018 Dividend NCN1T Nordecon TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2018 Coupon payment CBLB062526A Citadele banka RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2018 Capital NCN1T Nordecon TLN decrease record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2018 Dividend record NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2018 Annual General EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.06.2018 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2018 Dividend MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2018 Annual General RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2018 Coupon payment ELEK019022A Latvenergo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.