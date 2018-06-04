

LONDON, June 4, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases, is pleased to announce that its shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the 'Shelf Registration Statement') filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on May 23, 2018 was declared effective by the SEC on June 1, 2018.



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has been observed to result in statistically significant improvements in lung function and clinical symptoms as compared to placebo, and has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



For further information, please contact:



Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200



Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 and UK Broker)



Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



BYW2KH8R21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX