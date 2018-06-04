

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Monday, mirroring strong cues from Wall Street and Asia as upbeat manufacturing and jobs data from the U.S. bolstered optimism in the world's largest economy, but fueled expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher this morning despite China warning Sunday that it will withdraw from commitments made so far on trade if U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs on the Asian country.



Meanwhile, Group of Seven finance ministers ended their annual meeting Saturday with U.S. allies united in condemning Washington's aggressive protectionism.



The dollar fell and Treasury yields inched higher while oil eased for a third day on worries over rising U.S. output.



U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after the release of upbeat employment and manufacturing data and as President Trump revealed that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent to reach its best closing level in well over two months.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April.



The jobless rate edged down to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April, the lowest since a matching rate in April 2000.



European markets also posted strong gains on Friday as Italy and Spain got new governments. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1 percent.



The German DAX jumped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.



