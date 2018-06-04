Company Accepting Applications For £100,000 Scholarship Programme Dedicated To Students Studying at Any UK Institution of Higher or Further Education

Angus Energy Plc ("Angus Energy") (LSE:ANGS), a leading UK on-shore, conventional oil and gas production and development company, announced today the launch of the Bruce Watt Memorial Scholarship for secondary school students from Bognor Regis and its surrounding communities.

Angus Energy has committed £100,000 to fund a new 10-year scholarship programme for West Sussex families in 23 towns neighbouring the Company's Lidsey Oil Field. The scholarship awards are for post-secondary education ranging from NVQ to DPHIL.

"We are thrilled to launch this scholarship for our local students. Angus Energy strives for meaningful CSR practices. It is not just good business, this programme reflects who we are as neighbours and ordinary people," said Paul Vonk, Managing Director of Angus Energy.

To administer the programme, Angus Energy has partnered with The Scholarship Hub, a social enterprise, committed to developing new scholarships for UK students.

The application period opens today, 4 June 2018 and will last until 25 August 2018 for the 2018/19 academic year. Further details for potential applicants are available on the Company website and at The Scholarship Hub.

Further Information:

www.angusenergy.co.uk

https://www.thescholarshiphub.org.uk

About Angus Energy Plc.

Angus Energy Plc is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy is the majority owner and operator of conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241). The Company is a joint venture partner and the operator of the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and has a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood Licence (PEDL143). The Lidsey Oil Field is located approximately 2.5 miles north of Bognor Regis.

About The Scholarship Hub

The Scholarship Hub is a social enterprise, which aims to help students find ways of reducing their student debt. Founded in 2013, The Scholarship Hub is a free online database of scholarships for university, plus information on other alternative ways to fund university including degree apprenticeships, sponsored degrees, grants and bursaries.

The Scholarship Hub also works with companies, charities and professional associations to help them set up, administer and promote scholarship opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180603005109/en/

Contacts:

Angus Energy Plc

Richard Brenner, +44 (0) 208 899 6380

info@angusenergy.co.uk