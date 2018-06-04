sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,80 Euro		+1,76
+11,70 %
WKN: 915430 ISIN: ES0168561019 Ticker-Symbol: PY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DS SMITH PLC
DS SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DS SMITH PLC6,44-0,53 %
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA16,80+11,70 %