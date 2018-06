GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) said that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lancel, a French luxury leather goods company, on 2 June 2018 to Piquadro S.p.A., an Italian leather goods group. The transaction will have no material impact on Richemont's balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year ending 31 March 2019.



