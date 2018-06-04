Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) Final Results 04-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 June 2018 LEKOIL - 2017 Audited Annual Results ("LEKOIL", the "Group" or the "Company") LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the Africa focused oil and gas exploration and production company with interests in Nigeria and Namibia, announces its final audited results for the year to 31 December 2017. Highlights Operational Otakikpo ? Continuous commercial production and cash flow generation at Otakikpo; ? Otakikpo production increased to 7,600 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in December, ending the year continuously over 7,000 bopd and having produced approximately 1.56 million barrels (bbls) of oil; ? 1,448,911 gross barrels exported (1,188,732 barrels net to LEKOIL), with crude selling at a premium to Brent. ? 12 month average production from May 2017 to May 2018 was 5,547 bopd; ? The Otakikpo project has now recorded over 1.27 million hours with no lost time injuries; ? 3D seismic acquisition programme to cover the entire Otakikpo area commenced in February 2018 with results expected to be available in Q3 2018 and which will be followed by an updated CPR; and ? Planning for Phase 2 field development underway, targeting 20,000 bopd to be reached in 2020, subject to securing additional funding from industry sources. OPL 310 ? Planning for a two well appraisal drilling programme of Ogo underway, with long lead time items ordered (such as well heads and oil country tubular goods ("OCTG"); ? MoU signed with GE Oil & Gas for the full field development of Ogo; and ? Receipt of Ministerial Consent for the transfer of initial 17.14% participating interest on OPL310 farm-in, application made in March 2018 to the Federal High Court in Nigeria for a declaration that is expected to expedite the consent process for the second, 22.86%, tranche. OPL 325 ? Independent Technical Evaluation Report, completed in January 2018, confirms the block prospectivity; ? Geophysical evaluation of approx. 800 sq km of 3D seismic data identified eleven prospects and leads on the block. It is estimated to contain potential gross aggregate Oil-in-Place volumes of over 5,700 mmbbls, as an un-risked, Best Estimate case; and ? Farm out process to be initiated following a prospect/lead risking study, which is expected to commence this year. Namibia ? Relinquished block 2514A during H2 2017; and ? Updating de-risking for 2514B and data sharing opportunities with others which will aid in improving understanding of the regional basin. Financial ********* ? Revenues of US$30.8 million (2016: nil) ? Cost of sales of US$15.9 million (2016: nil) ? Profit for the year US$6.5 million (2016: loss of US$15.8 million) ? Profit per share of US$0.01 (2016: loss per share of US$0.03) ? Period end cash of $6.9 million; cash at end April 2018 of $5.9 million; (2016 year-end cash of US $3.3 million) Outlook ******* ? Increasing Otakikpo production volumes towards 20,000 bopd targeted to be reached in 2020; ? Secure finance to appraise and test Ogo discovery in OPL 310; and ? Initiate farm out process for OPL 325. Samuel Adegboyega, Chairman, said, "To our great satisfaction, 2017 saw LEKOIL's first commercial production, and first crude oil sales. These are perhaps the most important milestones in the history of the Company, and represent the fruits of efforts that have been ongoing since LEKOIL's inception in 2010." Lekan Akinyanmi, Lekoil's CEO, added, "Our priority for 2018 is to continue to grow production volumes and profitability at Otakikpo. In tandem, we will aim to progress the appraisal and development of our Ogo discovery in OPL 310. Once we receive the second Ministerial Consent, we plan to finalise funding plans for an appraisal drilling programme. The programme will comprise two wells which will include flow testing. Our aim is to secure enough information to enable the partners to take a Final Investment Decision in 2019 and then to proceed with development in partnership with GE Oil & Gas." For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor +44 20 7920 3150 Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 20 7409 James Harris / James Spinney / 3494 Ritchie Balmer Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker) +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas 7878 3447 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 20 7236 1010 Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider Numis Securities (Joint Broker) John Prior / Ben Stoop +44 20 7260 1000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / +44 20 7920 3150 Charles Vivian LEKOIL's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, together with the Notice of Meeting will be posted to shareholders later today and will be available to download on the Company's website at http://www.lekoil.com/ [2] Chairman's and CEO's Statement Introduction To our great satisfaction, 2017 saw LEKOIL's first commercial production, first sale of oil, and first crude oil sales. These are perhaps the most important milestones in the history of the Company, and represent the fruits of efforts that have been ongoing since LEKOIL's inception in 2010. Otakikpo Otakikpo ended the year producing over 7,000 bopd continuously, following a steady rise in daily production through the second half of the year. In Q1 2018, perforation activity was undertaken in one of two production strings at well-003 as previously announced, and production performance on the lower member sand of zone E1 showed small increases in water cut. Current production is now stable at 6,000 bopd in line with production and reservoir management best practices. The Otakikpo Joint Venture Partners (with LEKOIL as Financial and Technical Partner to Green Energy International Limited as Operator) have agreed to continue production at current levels pending additional information from well and reservoir management and development activities (3D seismic and well drilling) in Phase Two. The Joint Venture remains focused on Phase Two of the Otakikpo Field Development Plan which aims to increase steady state production up to approximately 20,000 bopd in 2020. Phase 2 of the development includes acquiring 3D seismic coverage of the entire Otakikpo field and the incremental development of the rest of the field with new wells planned. As an initial step in delivering Phase 2, the Otakikpo Joint Venture signed a contract with Sinopec Changjiang Engineering Services Limited (Sinopec) to acquire 197 sq km of 3D seismic data at Otakikpo, which commenced on 1 February 2018, following the securing of permits. This survey is on schedule to be completed in Q3 2018, followed by seismic processing and a subsequent release of an updated Competent Person's Report (CPR). The completion of this seismic survey and planned development wells in the Phase Two programme will help to gather more information to optimize development and production. Drilling will commence after interpreting the seismic survey, as we continue to focus on increasing steady state production up to the 20,000 bopd target. Ten liftings have been completed since production commenced and we have received cash proceeds within 30 days of each lift in line with the Crude Sales Agreement with Shell Trading. We have realised an average premium for the Otakikpo blend of US$1 or more above Brent pricing since inception. At current oil prices, the cash netback is above US$30 per barrel. OPL310 We retain our confidence in the world class Ogo discovery contained within the OPL 310 licence area. Having received Ministerial Consent in June 2017 for our initial 17.14% interest resulting from our farm-in in 2013, we have been awaiting consent for the 22.86% interest we acquired in December 2015. Despite progressing exploration and appraisal activities on OPL 310, no such consent has been forthcoming nor a satisfactory explanation why we have not received it. As a result, we took the decision to apply to the Federal High Court for a declaration that is expected to expedite the consent process, and preserve the unexpired tenure in the licence. Assuming granting of the consent, LEKOIL will hold a 40% participating interest and a 70% economic interest in the OPL310 block. The final consent will allow LEKOIL and Optimum Petroleum Development Company, our local partner in OPL310, to proceed with an appraisal drilling programme, subject to finalising funding. Details on the appraisal drilling work programme will be announced in due course, but it is anticipated it will include flow testing. From well data collected from the Ogo 1 and Ogo 1-ST wells, our third-party consultants

