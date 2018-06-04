New JASRAC trustee member to make more than 150,000 wholly-owned music tracks even more widely available in Japan

Audio Network Limited, a global music company creating high-quality, original music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media, announced today the formation of Audio Network Japan, a subsidiary company dedicated to the Japanese market. The Company is also now a trustee member of the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC). Founded in 1939, JASRAC is the leading music copyright administration society in Japan.

"We are very happy to welcome Audio Network to Japan as a trustee member of JASRAC," said Membership Affairs Department of JASRAC.

Broadcaster, brands, and content creators will be able to access the Audio Network online platform to search and discover music for use across film, TV, and video productions. The platform has over 150,000 tracks in its catalogue from over 1,000 renowned composers, producers, and both known and emerging artists.

Audio Network will continue its work assisting production companies, sound houses and networks to get the very best music for Japanese television.

"It's an absolute honour for us to join JASRAC. They are such a respected and prestigious organization," said Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network. "We're excited about our expansion into the Japanese market, and this new relationship will allow us the opportunity to continue sharing our high-quality music with the world."

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK LIMITED

Founded in2001 by Andrew Sunnucks and Robert Hurst, Audio Network is a global music company creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise and digital media. With more than 150,000 wholly-owned tracks from renowned composers, respected producers, and known and emerging artists, the catalogue covers a broad range of genres, and offers simple licensing across multiple platforms, anywhere, and forever. Audio Network Limited is headquartered in London with 9 offices in 8 countries around the world.

