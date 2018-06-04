Partners with ClearBank to disrupt payments market through faster, simpler and lower cost payments

Transactive Systems, the international instant payments provider has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution to issue e-money and provide payment services in the UK and across the EU. Transactive has an existing and separate e-money license with the central bank of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank of Lithuania.

The authorisation demonstrates that Transactive Systems' e-money operations have safeguards in-line with other regulated financial institutions including the complete segregation of client funds, where customer balances are kept in separate bank accounts. Transactive Systems' sponsor for the Faster Payment Service is clearing bank, ClearBank.

Noyan Nihat, Chief Executive of Transactive Systems, said: "Businesses have been crying out for faster, simpler and better value payment options. The old banks' monopoly on payment services has been broken, and we are delighted to have worked with the UK's first new clearing bank in 250 years, ClearBank to make this possible in the UK."

Transactive Systems provides international instant payments. Businesses using Transactive Systems can send and receive payments across the EU in seconds and at a fraction of the cost of traditional banking services.

Transactive Systems offers UK Faster Payments, SEPA Credit and Debit Transfer Payments, SEPA Instant, Virtual Bank Accounts and Direct Debits. Transactive Systems is designed for businesses serving payroll, operating in the gig economy, online lending, affiliate marketing and other financial technology businesses requiring fast, simple and straightforward payments. Transactive Systems provides an open API, meaning that payments functionality can be easily added to a third-party service.

Notes to editors

The UK Faster Payments Service facilitates electronic sterling payments in the UK between participating scheme members.

The SEPA Credit, Debit and SEPA Instant Transfer scheme facilitates electronic payments in Euros between SEPA countries. The SEPA countries are the EU countries and their territories (including UK Crown Dependencies), Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

A Direct Debit is an automated payment method used for the payment of regular and occasional bills.

Information on the FCA and electronic money licensing is available at: https://www.fca.org.uk/firms/electronic-money-payment-institutions

Information on the Central Bank of the Republic of Lithuania licencing is available at: https://www.lb.lt/en/frd/view_license?id=439

Transactive Systems Ltd

Transactive Systems provides simple, fast and affordable instant payment services and virtual bank accounts across the UK and EU.

