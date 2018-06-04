Abel Noser Holdings Closes Zeno Consulting Group Acquisition

Acquisition Combines the Offerings of the Two Pioneers and Leading Providers of Trade Analytics Services to the Institutional Community

NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of multi-asset trade analytics and trade compliance reporting, today announced it has closed on its previously publicized acquisition of Zeno Consulting Group, LLC (formerly Plexus Group), a premier provider of trade analytics and bespoke consulting services to asset owners. With this acquisition, Abel Noser strengthens its position as a market share leader and innovator in the trade analytics and regulatory surveillance industry.

"We are excited to have the Zeno team join in our efforts to provide the most comprehensive suite of products available for asset owners," commented Ted Morgan, CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. "Zeno brings with it decades of analytical experience in managing and controlling equity, fixed income and FX trading costs."

The acquisition expands Abel Noser's geographical reach by adding Zeno's offices in Metro DC and Los Angeles. "We're delighted with the opportunity to combine our collective decades-long experience in providing clients with superior data and analytics," said Steven Glass, Zeno's CEO and now head of Zeno AN Solutions, the newly formed trade analytics group comprised of both firms' asset owner clientele. "This is a classic case of 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.' Our fused efforts and resources will yield greater value for our clients than the output of each individual unit," said Mr. Glass, who will report to Peter Weiler, President of Abel Noser Solutions, which is the company's trade analytics subsidiary. All Zeno employees are joining the combined companies.

Zeno is also adding complementary analysis and experience to Abel Noser's knowledge leadership in regulatory oversight and best execution review critical to MiFID II compliance for the asset owner community. The joined companies will create the largest trade data universe of its kind with unparalleled peer group comparisons while leveraging an industry leading software platform with enhanced functionality, performance and report customization.

"Our consolidated efforts will offer asset owner clients of both firms a complete trade analysis and regulatory solution," said Peter Weiler. "We are very pleased to join with Zeno who, like Abel Noser, has focused over many years on providing customer-centric analytic services while reducing the cost of trading for the owners of investment assets."

About Abel Noser Holdings, LLC

Abel Noser has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Abel Noser Solutions, the company's analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company's registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC, provides a wide range of trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Media Contact:

Jerry Boak

Abel Noser Holdings

info@abelnoser.com

(646) 432-4000