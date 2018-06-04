I dag den 4 juni 2018 offentliggjorde Uniflex AB (publ) ("Uniflex") respektive Poolia AB (publ) ("Poolia") ett pressmeddelande med information om att styrelserna i Uniflex och Poolia föreslår att bolagen går samman genom en aktiebolagsrättslig fusion. Fusionen genomförs genom att Uniflex uppgår i Poolia. Fusionen är föremål för godkännande vid extra bolagsstämma i respektive bolag under juli månad. Enligt Nasdaq Stockholms Takeover-regler ("Takeover-reglerna") ska Takeover-reglerna tillämpas även i händelser av fusioner eller fusionsliknande förfaranden. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Bestämmelsen tillämpas även i samband med en fusion eller ett fusionsliknande förfarande. Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Uniflex AB (UFLX B, ISIN-kod SE0001283607, orderboks-ID 36986) ska observationsnoteras. Today on June 4, 2018, Uniflex AB (publ) ("Uniflex") and Poolia AB (publ) ("Poolia") published a press release with information that the board of directors of Uniflex and Poolia propose a statutory merger of the companies in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551). The merger is carried out by Poolia absorbing Uniflex. The merger is subject to approval at the extraordinary general meeting of each company in July. According to Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules (the "Takeover Rules"), the Takeover Rules are to be applied in the event of a mergers and merger-like processes. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. The rules do also apply in the event of a merger or a merger-like process. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Uniflex AB (UFLX B, ISIN code SE0001283607, order book ID 36986) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.