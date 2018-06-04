Velox Ltd.: Velox Digital Print Packaging Technology Helps International Cosmetic Brand AHAVA Create a Bold Brand Impression for its 30th Anniversary Campaign

Velox showcasing capabilities and speaking at CosmeticBusiness in Munich, June 6 & 7

MUNICH, Germany, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velox Ltd. (http://www.velox-digital.com/) today announced that 30th anniversary products from international cosmetic brand AHAVA (http://www.ahava.com/) include the first fully decorated plastic tubes to be produced using its innovative technology. A producer of skincare and body products made with Dead Sea minerals, AHAVA selected LAGEENTUBES (http://www.lageentubes.com/digital/) to produce the campaign using the Velox IDS 250 (https://www.velox-digital.com/news/velox-delivers-worlds-only-mass-production-direct-to-shape-digital-decoration/), the world's only mass production direct-to-shape (DTS) digital decorator for the rigid packaging industry. The AHAVA product packaging and Velox IDS 250 capabilities will be showcased at CosmeticBusiness (http://www.cosmetic-business.com/tradefair/en/), MOC Ordercenter, Munich, Germany, in Hall 4 at Velox Booth F18, June 6 and 7.

The AHAVA 30th anniversary collection includes six different tube designs, featuring high-quality portrait images, continuous decoration printed 360 degrees around the tube, and solid vivid colors, a departure from the basic background, logo, and text. The campaign concept is female empowerment depicted in paintings by six local and international painters. Each image reflects the way women are perceived in the painter's eye.

"The AHAVA 30th anniversary campaign is different from anything we have done in the past with regard to packaging, and it was important the aesthetic vision of our company and the artists be well executed," said Ifat Yoffe, CMO at AHAVA. "After benchmarking other suppliers that offer different DTS digital decoration, we decided to have LAGEENTUBES produce the tubes because the Velox digital decoration technology they offered showed significantly better results, allowing AHAVA to make a unique and bold brand statement in celebration of our anniversary."

David Deluya, Business Unit Manager at LAGEENTUBES added, "The process we went through to meet the challenging decoration requirements of the AHAVA anniversary set demonstrated the huge benefits of digital decoration when it comes to flexibility and responsiveness. The ability to demonstrate the design iterations on actual tubes ensured a quick and synchronized process between AHAVA and LAGEENTUBES."

The Velox technology operates at full production-line speed of up to 250 containers per minute at high quality and 15 simultaneous colors and embellishments, including photorealistic images, tactile embossing, no seam, and tube-to-cap printing. That means, for the first time, brand owners like AHAVA can conceive of a design for mass production without limitation.

"Brand owners like AHAVA can now benefit from the best of digital printing direct-to-shape because digital technology in mass scale is now a reality in the market," said Marian Cofler, Velox CEO. "This changes everything, in terms of the speed, flexibility, workflow, and cost involved in bringing extraordinary, unique, vibrant product packaging, like that produced for AHAVA, to market."

In addition to exhibiting at CosmeticBusiness, Velox Vice President Marketing & Business Development Ofer Nir will present "Unleashing the Power of Digital Decoration for Mass Production" on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. in conference room K3 at the show. The talk will focus on the powerful world of digital packaging decoration for mass production, and the operational and marketing opportunities this opens for converters and brand owners.

About Velox

Velox Ltd. (http://www.velox-digital.com/) develops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox's industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely extensive and wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com (http://www.velox-digital.com/) or visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Velox_DigiPrint).

