Paysafe Group: Paysafe unveils exciting new global brand identity

LONDON, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global payments provider, Paysafe (http://www.paysafe.com/), has unveiled an exciting and thought provoking new-look logo and brand identity coupled with a compelling new Plug into Paysafe global brand positioning.

As part of its increased marketing investment, which reinforces Paysafe as the 'New Big' in global payments, the payments provider has also overhauled its website to better showcase its unrivalled global payments portfolio to businesses.

The new logo and brand identity were simultaneously showcased at two recent high-profile, televised sports events. Firstly, in the U.S., as part of Paysafe's sponsorship of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar series, the newly-branded number 19 Paysafe car took to the tracks at the hugely popular Indy500 race in front of millions of viewers. In the UK, the new Paysafe logo was also showcased on the shirts of the mighty Barbarians, one of the most celebrated teams in world rugby, at the England vs Barbarians match held at the Twickenham Stadium, London. The Paysafe-backed Barbarians won.

The Plug into Paysafe positioning, the core theme of Paysafe's new, global marketing narrative, emphasises how businesses can 'plug' into Paysafe's unique and diverse platform of proprietary payment capabilities covering every aspect of the payments ecosystem. Payment products include cash solutions, pre-paid cards, mobile order ahead, credit options, digital wallets and point of sale technology. Paysafe also offers, and continues to invest in growing, extensive payment processing and acquiring capabilities; only last month it announced its acquisition of iPayment Holdings, a leading payments processor in the U.S. This latest acquisition confirms Paysafe as a top 5 non-bank payment processor in the country and the payment partner of choice for the fast-growing SMB sector.

According to Paysafe Group Chief Marketing Officer, Oscar Nieboer, who is spearheading the new marketing approach, the updated brand identity and messaging aims to articulate how Paysafe offers flexibility and scalability so that businesses can create a highly customer-centric payments experience that meets their individual needs yet give them the reach of a global footprint.

Nieboer explains how this thinking was behind the new brand design: "Our new brand incorporates the colon to reflect that we provide a connection to an open-ended network of leading solutions and capabilities. The new identity represents the multiple elements of Paysafe's network that can be organised in many ways to create highly relevant, tailored payment capabilities."

The new brand positioning is being immediately brought to life with today's global launch of Paysafe's ground-breaking new online cash solution - Paysafecash - which enables consumers to use cash for online shopping instead of entering bank account or credit card details online. Significantly, it's the first online cash solution that can be used to upload funds into digital wallets, including Paysafe's own popular digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER.

The new brand positioning will also see Paysafe's payment by invoice and instalment solution, change its brand from Payolution to Paysafe: Pay Later. The company is set to expand the service, which is already well established in the DACH region, into new markets including the Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies. The company combines the scale of an established global brand with the entrepreneurial and responsive spirit of a start-up.

Nieboer concluded: "As a company, we have grown rapidly through both acquisition and organic growth, and because of that we offer customers access to an unrivalled range of proprietary payment products and capabilities, along with developer tools, all in one place. Our new brand identity and the Plug into Paysafe positioning very much reinforce how we're evolving and growing as a highly disruptive, customer-centric company. These are exciting times."

