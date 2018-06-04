Announcement Regarding Minimum Liquidity Test, May 2018 - Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Notice 2018-06-04

On May 28, 2018, Preem AB satisfied the minimum liquidity test, the second of the two required tests under the Credit Facilities to upstream excess cash to Corral Petroleum Holdings in June for the July 1, 2018 scheduled interest payment on the 2021 Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Tärndal

Head of Group Controlling

Tel: +46(0)70-450-13-92

Email: christer.tarndal@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/announcement-regarding-minimum-liquidity-test--may-2018,c2539511

The following files are available for download: