Revolutionary new test analyses fingerprint sweat to determine cocaine, opiates, amphetamines and cannabis use

The world's first portable fingerprint-based drug test which works by analysing sweat from a fingerprint to determine if someone has recently used cocaine, opiates, amphetamines or cannabis will bring new levels of convenience, hygiene and speed to the drug rehabilitation testing market in Italy.

Lazio-based drugs of abuse testing specialist Di.RA.LAB will host a seminar on 8 June at the Mercure Hotel, Fiumicino from 09.30 to 13.00, where it will join with Intelligent Fingerprinting developers of the revolutionary fingerprint-based drug test to showcase the technology for the first time in Italy. Targeted at a specialist audience, including drug rehabilitation and law enforcement, the seminar will cover both the science behind fingerprint-based drug testing as well as a practical demonstration of the technology in action.

The Intelligent Fingerprinting solution is the industry's only end-to-end drug testing solution based on fingerprint sweat analysis, and is the result of several years of intense R&D and €13.5 million in development funding. The solution features a Drug Screening Cartridge that detects specific drugs or their metabolites in the sweat collected from a fingerprint; the highly sensitive and robust Reader 1000 which provides a positive or negative result for each drug in the test within just eight minutes; and a Fingerprint Collection Kit for Laboratory Analysis (if a laboratory confirmation test is required). The system is particularly quick and easy-to-use, while its non-invasive and hygienic nature makes it an ideal solution for rehabilitation drug testing scenarios.

"Traditional drug testing methods, particularly those that require the collection of body fluid samples, can be both expensive and difficult to administer across Drug Rehabilitation Centre environments," said Di.RA.LAB's Gianluca Zafrani. "That's why we're excited to showcase an entirely new fingerprint-based method of drug testing at our June 8 Intelligent Fingerprinting seminar in Fiumicino. At Di.RA.LAB we have a proven track record in supporting drugs of abuse screening and analysis using a range of technologies, and it's clear that the innovative Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, with its portability and flexibility, will prove a valuable addition to the drug testing portfolio. We look forward to a successful seminar and the opportunity to demonstrate how fingerprint-based drug testing can prove a smart choice for organisations such as law enforcement and drug rehabilitation service providers."

Fingerprint-based drug testing how it works

Intelligent Fingerprinting's drug screening system features a single-use, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge that takes just five seconds to collect a sweat sample. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and, within eight minutes, provides a positive or negative result on-screen for each of the four drug groups in the test: cocaine, opiates, cannabis and amphetamines. Other drug tests will follow soon.

Should an individual's initial screen prove positive for any of the four drugs tested the drug test administrator can collect fingerprint samples for laboratory confirmation using the new Intelligent Fingerprinting Fingerprint Collection Kit for Laboratory Analysis. Once the confirmatory samples have been collected, the Fingerprint Collection Cartridges are sent in a tamper-evident security bag for analysis.

