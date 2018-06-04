On request of Better Collective A/S, company registration number 27652913, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 8, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that Better Collective A/S can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 27,549,828 shares as per today's date.[1] Short Name: BETCO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be 43,381,537 listed[2]: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: DK0060952240 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156147 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000 ----------------------- Supersector code: 5500 ----------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 8, 2018, up and including June 11, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, please see pages 35, 36 and 121 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. [1] See prospectus page 105 [2] See prospectus pages 33 and 105