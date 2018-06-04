ViroGates A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 26 June 2018. The admission to trading is conditional upon that ViroGates A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. The result of the offering is expected to be published on 21 June 2018 at 12:00 p.m. CET the latest. Name: ViroGates ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061030574 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: VIRO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 2,869,513 shares Maximum: 3,034,347 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 25 73 40 33 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155530 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 4500 Health Care ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance For further information, please contact Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on +46 733 968 451 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681974