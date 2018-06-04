

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said the company plans to complete the acquisition of Monsanto on June, 7, following the receipt of all required approvals from regulatory authorities. Bayer will become the sole shareholder of Monsanto on June 7. Bayer will remain the company name. Monsanto will no longer be a company name. The company said the acquired products will retain their brand names and become part of the Bayer portfolio.



According to the conditional approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, the integration of Monsanto into Bayer can take place as soon as the divestments to BASF have been completed. This is expected to be in approximately two months.



Bayer expects a positive contribution to core earnings per share starting in 2019. From 2021 onward, the contribution is expected to be double-digit percentage. Adjusted for divestments, Bayer expects synergies to deliver annual contributions of $1.2 billion to EBITDA before special items as of 2022.



Bayer announced its intention to acquire Monsanto in May 2016 and signed an agreement for $128 per share in September 2016. Currently that corresponds to a total cost of approximately $63 billion taking into account Monsanto's debt outstanding as of February 28, 2018.



