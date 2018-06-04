sprite-preloader
04.06.2018 | 09:25
Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q1 2018 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 4th of June, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET.

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call. The dial-in number is US +1-212-999-6659, UK +44 (0)20-3003-2666 and Sweden +46 (0)8-505-204-24 and the meeting code is Corral.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Tärndal
Head of Group Controlling
Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-13-92
Email: christer.tarndal@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q1-2018-presentation,c2539487

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2539487/853637.pdf

Presentation for the first quarter 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire