

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly results on Monday, June 4, 2018.



Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the next-generation security company, said it would to report top line and bottom line results above all its third quarter guided ranges. The company is due to release its Q3 results today.



Most recently, the company announced that the third-quarter revenues grew 31% to $567.1 million, product revenue increased 31% to $215.2 million, and billings rose 33% to $721.0 million.



Q3 Expectations:



* Total revenue - $538 mln-$548 mln, representing Y-o-Y growth of 25% - 27%; Consensus - $545.68 mln. * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.94 - $0.96; Consensus - $0.96/Shr.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $431.8 mln * GAAP net loss - $60.9 mln * GAAP loss - $0.67/Shr * Non-GAAP net income - $57.1 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.61



FY18 Outlook:



* Sees total revenue of $2.19 bln - $2.22 bln; Consensus - $2.21 bln. * Expects FY18 non-GAAP EPS of $3.84 - $3.91; Consensus - $3.89/Shr.



**



Cloud provider Coupa Software Inc. (COUP) is slated to report its Q1 results after the bell today, with analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimating a loss of $0.11 per share and revenue of $51.18 million for the quarter.



Sees Q1 total revenues of $51.0 mln - $51.5 mln Expects Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.11 - $0.13/Shr. Expects Q1 non-GAAP loss from ops. of $5.5 mln - $7.0 mln.



* Revenues - $41.1 mln * GAAP net loss - $10 mln * GAAP loss - $0.20/Shr * Non-GAAP net income - $4.5 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.09.



FY19 Guidance



* Sees FY19 total revenues of $227 mln - $230 mln; Consensus - $230.12 mln. * Expects Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.23 - $0.28/Shr; Consensus - loss $0.24/Shr. * Expects Q1 non-GAAP loss from ops. Of $11.0 mln - $14.0 mln.



**



Few others to report their financial results today are HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY), Navistar International Corp. (NAV), and United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).



***



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX