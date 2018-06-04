

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KCOM Group (KCOM.L) announced Friday that Anna Bielby will be appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer and will join the Board on July 1, 2018. Bielby is currently one of the company's finance directors.



She will stand for election by the shareholders at the company's AGM on July 20.



As previously announced, Jane Aikman has decided to leave the business and will resign from the company's Board as planned on June 30.



A permanent appointment to this position will be made following the conclusion of the Chief Executive managed succession process.



The company noted that Bielby has worked closely in a supporting role to the Chief Financial Officer for the last four years. She was previously a Director at PwC.



KCOM will announce its preliminary results on June 5.



