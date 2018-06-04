RBC Global Asset Management Continues to Expand Distribution Team in Europe

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) today announced the appointment of Guinevere Taylor as Associate Director, EMEA Business Development. Based in London, Ms. Taylor will be responsible for growing RBC GAM's institutional asset management business in Europe, with a specific focus on the UK Local Government Pension Scheme.

Ms. Taylor joins RBC GAM from Legal & General Investment Management Limited where during her tenure she was a Client Manager focused on managing relationships with the Local Government Pension Scheme. Prior to this, she held roles at Schroders and Northern Trust. Guinevere holds a Bachelor's Degree (Honours) in History and American Studies from Liverpool University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Guinevere to the team," said Paul Williams, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Business Development, RBC Global Asset Management UK. "This expansion of our distribution team enables us to provide our clients with local expertise, backed by our global capabilities. Guinevere's appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our team of experienced investment professionals to support the evolving needs of institutional investors around the globe."

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately USD$330 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

