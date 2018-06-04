AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH: AYOXXA launches LUNARIS Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits to elucidate T cell differentiation

LUNARIS TM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits are validated for quantitative analysis of soluble effector molecules secreted by distinct T cell populations, including IFN-y, IL-2, IL-4, IL-17A, TGF-ß1, and Granzyme B



The accurate and reproducible generation of biomarker profiles allows for the unraveling of an altered number or functions of differentiated T cell subsets and spots potential points on intervention in pathologies ranging from autoimmune diseases to cancer



Launch marks the further step in expanding AYOXXA's portfolio for fully scalable biomarker analysis in translational research using murine and human samples

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company offering a range of products and services which enable advances in translational proteomics, today announced the expansion of its catalogue of kits for fully scalable multiplex protein analysis with the introduction of LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits. The Kits are validated for quantitative analysis of soluble effector molecules secreted by distinct T cell populations that serve as biomarkers for specific population subsets. The kit enables translational research in areas including immune response biology, autoimmune disorders and cancer using murine and human samples.

"From our customers we have learned there is an urgent need for scalable tools that enable the exploration of complex biological processes and the translation of results from basic research through biomarker validation into clinical trials," said Dr. Markus Zumbansen, Chief Technology Officer of AYOXXA. "With the launch of the new LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits we are expanding our portfolio of kits for biomarker analysis and helping scientists to understand the complexity of T cell differentiation in relevant research areas such as immune response, autoimmune disorders and cancer."

LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits

Validated, scalable, robust

The LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits allow for the quantification of soluble effector molecules secreted by cultured T cells that serve as biomarkers of specific population subsets. Resulting profiles discriminate proinflammatory Th1 cells, anti-inflammatory Th2 cells, regulatory Th17 cells, immunosuppressive Treg cells, and cytotoxic T cells based on the detection of IFN-y, IL-4, IL-17A, TGF-ß1, and Granzyme B, respectively. In addition, the kits allow for the concurrent quantitative measurement of IL-2 as a biomarker for T cell activation and proliferation.

LUNARISTM Kits include all components necessary to perform the assay and readout on the LUNARISTM Reader: LUNARISTM BioChips, LUNARISTM Decoding File, LUNARISTM Analysis Suite, diluents, buffers, reagents, standards and instructions for use.

LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits are optimized to run on AYOXXA's proprietary multiplex protein analysis system LUNARISTM, a fully integrated system that can be incorporated into any laboratory routine and is optimized to provide an easy-to-use, standardized workflow from sample to result. It combines the familiarity of standard immunoassay workflows with an unmatched capability for low sample volumes, scalability from low- to high-throughput applications and market leading data quality. The system comprises a dedicated LUNARISTM Reader and best-in-class LUNARISTM Software for image-based analysis with a 100% read-out of data points.

LUNARISTM kits follow a classical sandwich immunoassay principle with fluorescence readout. The BioChips and assays are painstakingly optimized using the best quality antibody-pairs to ensure the highest assay sensitivity and specificity with minimal cross-reactivity in a multiplex format. Due to the innovative BioChip format and planar geometry, LUNARISTM assays can be performed with sample volumes as low as 3µL - which represents only 1/10 of the volume required by comparable multiplex technologies. This low minimum volume requirement enables multiplex protein analysis from precious and scarce sample sources.

The new LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits add to the already existing portfolio of standardized biomarker kits for the study of inflammation and immune response, as well as assay kits optimized for an extensive range of cytokines and growth factors, and those optimized for specific application areas, such as ophthalmology. For more information on the LUNARISTM Kit portfolio, please visit AYOXXA's website.

About T cell differentiation

Antigen presentation and intracellular signaling prompt the differentiation of naïve T cells into effector subsets that mount effective immune responses. This differentiation process is carefully orchestrated. Dysregulation leading to an altered number or function of differentiated T cell subsets can result in pathologies ranging from autoimmunity to cancer.

Thus, a research tool that allows accurate and reproducible identification of predominant T cell subsets in cell culture experiments can help unravel the complexity and spot potential points of therapeutic intervention. Each T cell subset secretes a characteristic repertoire of effector cytokines that stabilize T cell differentiation and/or contribute to pathogen clearance. These soluble molecules can be exploited as markers of T cell subtypes and thus, characterize the outcomes of differentiation.

About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with offices in Boston, MA (USA) and Singapore. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARISTM, its proprietary innovative beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and across drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker analysis assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

For more information, please visit www.ayoxxa.com

LUNARISTM products are intended "for research use only" and may not be used in diagnostic procedures.

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH