

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in six months, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



Inflation climbed to 12.15 percent in May from 10.85 percent in April. That was just above the expected level of 12.0 percent.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since November last year, when prices had grown 12.98 percent.



Transport costs alone surged 20.02 percent annually in May and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a spike of 11.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.62 percent versus 1.87 percent in April. Prices were expected to increase by 1.55 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated markedly to 20.16 percent in May from 16.37 percent a month ago. Monthly, producer prices rose 3.79 percent.



