Sosei Announces Appointment of Chris Cargill as Interim CFO

Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei" or the "Company"; TSE Mothers Index: 4565), the world leader in GPCR medicine design and development, today announces that Mr. Andrew Oakley, Executive Vice President and CFO, has resigned from the Company. The Board has commenced a search to identify a new CFO and will make an announcement in due course.

Mr. Chris Cargill, currently Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Sosei[1], has been appointed as CFO on an interim basis while the Company considers both internal and external candidates for the role. During the Company's search, Mr. Cargill will also maintain his current responsibilities with Sosei.

"We would like to thank Andrew for his financial leadership over the past 18 months," said Peter Bains, President and CEO of Sosei. "While at Sosei he focused his efforts on ensuring the Company is in solid financial standing and well-positioned for its next phase of growth. We respect Andrew's decision, and we wish him all the best for the future."

Mr. Cargill joined Sosei in September 2017 as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and was recently elevated to the role of SVP Corporate Strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Cargill spent nearly a decade in Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan and held various positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President in the U.K. Corporate Finance Group, focused on the Healthcare sector. He began his career in the Corporate Finance division of KPMG. Mr. Cargill will report to Peter Bains, President and CEO.

Peter Bains, CEO of Sosei, said: "In a short space of time, Chris has rapidly established himself as a key member of the Sosei leadership team and is extremely well positioned to take on the CFO responsibilities. He brings an extensive range of healthcare experience, financial acumen and market perspective. I look forward to working with Chris in his new capacity, and to continue our focus on advancing Sosei's exciting pipeline of proprietary and partnered novel drug candidates."

[1] Heptares Therapeutics Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sosei Group Corporation

About Sosei

Sosei is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of new medicines originating from its proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. The Company is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of partnered and wholly owned product candidates in multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer, metabolic diseases and other rare/specialty indications. The Company's leading clinical programs include a proprietary Phase 2 candidate for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in Japan, together with partnered candidates aimed at the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease (with Allergan) and immuno-oncology approaches to treat cancer (with AstraZeneca). Sosei's additional partners and collaborators include Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi-Sankyo, PeptiDream, Kymab and MorphoSys. The Company is headquartered in Japan with R&D facilities in the UK.

Sosei is listed on the Mothers Index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). For more information, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.